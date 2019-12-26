Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Christmas date goes viral

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 17:09:28 IST

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) "Panipat" star Arjun Kapoor was photographed with actress Malaika Arora celebrating Christmas together, and the moments have gone viral on the social media.

Arjun and Malaika on Wednesday were photographed together as they stepped out to celebrate Christmas here. The couple was spotted heading towards Malaika's mother's residence for the Christmas celebration.

The couple looked gorgeous as they stepped out in their festive wear. Arjun was seen in a dark grey coloured sweatshirt which he had paired with denims, and black shoes and shades.

Malaika opted for a navy blue coloured velvet romper for the outing. She left her hair open and completed the look with multi-coloured stilettos. The celebration was also attended by Malaika's son Arhaan Khan.

On the eve of Chrtistmas, Malaika and Arjun also attended a bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

--IANS

sug/vnc

