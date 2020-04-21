Arjun Kapoor's throwback pic with 'fresh prince' Will Smith

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 21:54:53 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photograph with the Hollywood star Will Smith.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the photograph, which was taken somewhere in the 2000s. In the image he is seen posing with Smith and designer Kunal Rawal. While Smith is seen smiling, Arjun looks a tad serious. He sports a striped white shirt, rectangular spectacles and gelled air.

"Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmithhimself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie...Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was," Arjun captioned the image.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's film "Panipat", which released in December 2019. He will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

