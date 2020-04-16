Arjun Kapoor's virtual date will feed 300 daily wage earners' families

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 17:10:35 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The funds raised by Actor Arjun Kapoor's virtual date will be used to help the families of 300 daily wage earners.

The actor's virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

"Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory.I'm grateful to all my fans that my 30 minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula's Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families," Arjun said.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

He announced: "Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to GiveIndia and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month. I felt happy to raise their morals and connect with people outside my circle and instill hope and faith within them. We must do our best in whatever way we can to help everyone triumph over this."

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

