Bollywood rumored couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spotted out and about in the city. Malaika's mother Joyce Arora rang on her birthday on Monday night with family, he joined the celebrations.

Malaika has once again come into the limelight and the reason is her yellow color dress. Malaika, who arrived to celebrate her mother's birthday with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, is looking very beautiful.

Malaika, who arrived with Arjun Kapoor and son to celebrate her mother's birthday, was seen in a yellow dress. She was accompanied by sister Amrita Arora. Amrita Arora wore a black polka dot dress. At the same time, the golden funky neckpiece is adding to his look.

Amrita Arora, Malaika’s sister, came with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their two sons Azaan and Rayaan. Arhaan posed for the paparazzi with his aunt, uncle and cousins.