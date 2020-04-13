  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arjun shares glimpse of dessert made by Malaika amid lockdown

Arjun shares glimpse of dessert made by Malaika amid lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 11:05:21 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora amid lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

OnAthe work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed byADibakar Banerjee.

The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

--IANS

dc/sdr/

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens