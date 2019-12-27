As the whole Khandaan is celebrating Salman Khan’s birthday today. They have one more reason to celebrate Arpita Khan is blessed with a baby girl today. Aayush Sharma confirmed the news by posting on social media.

Aayush Sharma shared a photo and captioned, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma"

The baby girl is named as Ayat Sharma. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married on 18th November 2014. They have a son named Ahil and a daughter has arrived today.

Salman Khan receives the best birthday gift ever from his sister Arpita Khan. Interestingly they both will be sharing the same birth date and it is going to be a double celebration.

