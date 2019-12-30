Aayush Sharma shares adorable pictures of his daughter

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 15:16:32 IST

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a daughter on 27 December. Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma announced the birth of their daughter, Ayat Sharma, on their respective social media profiles.

Also read: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan blessed with a baby girl on his birthday

The Bhai of Bollywood ringed in his 54th birthday on December 27 but the day became extra special for him as his dear sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed her second child, a daughter via C-section, on the same day, a gift from her to her brother.

Today Aayush Sharma shared the first picture of their daughter Ayat on his social media profile.

In the picture, Aayush can be seen holding Ayat as his son Ahil Sharma looks on. He captioned the picture saying, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

Check out the pictures below:

Aayush Sharma shares first photos of his daughter Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Share First Pic Of Baby

