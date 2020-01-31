Arun Govil's career came to 'standstill' after 'Ramayan'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 17:59:58 IST

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Arun Govil, known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's hit TV serial of the eighties, "Ramayan", says his career came to a standstill after that show because producers didnt want to cast him in any other role.

"I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post 'Ramayan', when I wanted to return to Bollywood, producers said, 'Your image as Ram is so strong we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role'," he told The Times of India.

"They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore. That became the biggest minus point of my career, and I realised that I could never return to showbiz the way I wanted to. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, 'Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain'."

He was left disappointed.

"On one hand, a single show had earned me immense love and admiration, but on the other, my career came to a standstill. I worked for a few more years before putting a full stop to my career in showbiz. For the last 14 years, I have not done anything, except maybe make a few special appearances," he said.

He hasn't given up on acting completely though. "I will do something only if it is good," he said.

Going down memory lane, he said: "I remember, after the audition for 'Ramayan', I had requested Sagar sir for Ram's role, but they had already chosen someone else. They asked me if I was ready to play Lakshman or Bharat, but I declined. Then suddenly, one day, they told me that I was playing Ram. If you are sure about yourself and what you want, you will succeed."

