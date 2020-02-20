Arya stuns fans with ripped look in Pa Ranjith's next Tamil film

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 15:46:31 IST

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Arya, who will be seen playing a boxer in Pa. Ranjith's upcoming Tamil film, has stunned fans with his ripped look.

Arya took to twitter on Thursday to share his look in the film. His unbelievably chiselled body has left many in awe of his fitness transformation.

Going by the pictures, Arya has shed a lot of weight to get ripped. He will be seen playing a boxer from North Chennai in the movie.

The yet-untitled project, which is expected to go on the floors very soon, will mark Arya's maiden collaboration with Pa. Ranjith, best known for helming films such as "Kabali" and "Kaala".

Arya was last seen on screen in "Magamuni", in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya.

Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with "Magamuni", which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of children's film "Teddy", which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa as the leading lady.

