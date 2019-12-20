  1. Home
Ashish Chowdhry's brooch in 'Beyhadh 2' costs Rs 1.25 lakh

20 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) On the upcoming episode of the ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2", actor Ashish Chowdhry will be seen wearing a gold brooch which costs Rs 1.25 lakh.

"I am glad that I am a part of the show where so much detailing is going into sets, costumes, designing, and production, because television is a very difficult medium. It is very difficult for everyone to put in so much into something that is being shot everyday, which goes on air probably the next day. So, when you become a part of a production that is putting in so much effort, it is exciting. It doesn't matter whether the brooch costs 125 rupees or 1.25 lakh or 10.25 lakh. The point is the intention that the producers show with this kind of eye for detailing," said Ashish, who plays Mritunjay Roy, or MJ, a powerful businessman.

The show airs on Sony TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc

