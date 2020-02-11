  1. Home
  Ashish Chowdhry to take a day off from work on Valentine's Day

Ashish Chowdhry to take a day off from work on Valentine's Day

11 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) It's going to be a day off for actor Ashish Chowdhry on Valentine's Day, as he plans to spend quality time with wife Samita and his children.

Ashish is currently a part of the ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2".

"My son Agasthya has recently fractured his arm, and though it is normal for children to get hurt, I am feeling sorry that I couldn't spend too much time with him during a time that is difficult for him. So, I am taking two days off during Valentine's Day and will go on a weekend trip that will be a strictly no-mobile-holiday. It is a perfect time to pamper my wife and make her feel loved, as she has been complaining about my unavailability," Ashish said.

In Sony TV show, Ashish plays business tycoon Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ.

