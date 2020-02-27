  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ashish Vidyarthi to make his debut on podcast

Ashish Vidyarthi to make his debut on podcast

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 13:40:24 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who works predominantly in Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and other languages, is all set to make his podcast debut. He is coming up with the show "Begin The Journey".

"I am an actor and a communicator who loves exploring different forms of communication which are exciting. Podcast, today is a form which is finding a lot of traction and I am excited to explore this new genre. My show 'Begin The Journey' itself is a new journey for me as an artist. I hope to connect with my audiences on a personal level as I share experiences on this new medium," Ashish said.

The show will air on IVM Podcasts from March 2.

--IANS

sim/kr

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

NewsBen Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

NewsVideo: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

Video: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

NewsBritney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

Britney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

NewsMark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

Mark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

NewsPete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

Pete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie