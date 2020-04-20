  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis to sell lockdown wine for COVID-19 relief

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis to sell lockdown wine for COVID-19 relief

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 17:30:06 IST

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Hollywood star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created their own lockdown wine, which they will put on sale to benefit COVID-19 relief.

The two will release the Oregon Pinot Noir to raise funds for the novel coronavirus relief effort. Kutcher and Kunis launched the project on April 19 by sharing a video announcement on social media, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"These are unprecedented times we're living in," Kutcher says in the clip. "And unprecedented times calls for..."

"...More drinking!" Mila completed his sentence, adding: "One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we've done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they're supposed to, their outcome is visible, and so we kind of took the guessing game out in case you want to help people."

"So, you can look at this as a charitable donation."

Fans can pre-order two bottles of the exclusive wine for $50. Each bottle also comes with a blank label, allowing the buyer to write a personal shout-out for whoever they're toasting to.

Proceeds will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, the Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction