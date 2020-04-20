Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis to sell lockdown wine for COVID-19 relief

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Hollywood star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created their own lockdown wine, which they will put on sale to benefit COVID-19 relief.

The two will release the Oregon Pinot Noir to raise funds for the novel coronavirus relief effort. Kutcher and Kunis launched the project on April 19 by sharing a video announcement on social media, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"These are unprecedented times we're living in," Kutcher says in the clip. "And unprecedented times calls for..."

"...More drinking!" Mila completed his sentence, adding: "One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we've done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they're supposed to, their outcome is visible, and so we kind of took the guessing game out in case you want to help people."

"So, you can look at this as a charitable donation."

Fans can pre-order two bottles of the exclusive wine for $50. Each bottle also comes with a blank label, allowing the buyer to write a personal shout-out for whoever they're toasting to.

Proceeds will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, the Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund.

