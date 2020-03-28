Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says no action films please!

By Natalia Ningthoujam

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has tried her hand at romantic comedy, sports drama and comedy drama movies. But the "soft-hearted person" says action genre is not her cup of tea.

"Action hum se na ho payega (I won't be able to do action). I, by nature, am a soft-hearted person. I am aggressive when it comes to my work. But I cannot even beat my kid. How will I choreograph action? I would definitely want to work on a thriller," Ashwiny told IANS.

The "Bareilly Ki Barfi" director recently got a lot of love from the audience for her short film "Ghar Ki Murgi", which celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their life to look for their family.

"I am filled with gratitude and also surprised. I truly believe that stories that touch the soul of an audience can reach through any medium. A small film with a big heart. Effective communication went viral," she said.

"The best part was my yoga teacher forwarding me the YouTube link and asking me whether I saw the film and whether I know who the director is. Stories which go beyond who made it, what was the marketing strategy and budget, sum up that I am here to tell stories that speak for themselves till the time I can. I guess I am addicted to storytelling, to the craft of cinema," she added.

She and her husband Nitesh Tiwari, also a filmmaker, are set to produce a film on Indian Army soldiers posted at the Siachen Glacier in the Himalayas.

"Sanjay (director Sanjay Shekhar Shetty) has been my ad film producer for almost a decade now. I saw his passion for the subject. He researched and got all details on his own. His passion made me and Nitesh back him with Mahaveer Jain. If we don't push good films, how would we expect and elevate more youngsters to make films?That's our ultimate aim, to grow with stories and enhance talented people with a platform," said the "Nil Battey Sannata" director.

Some day, she would like to direct a film on the men and women in uniform. "They do a lot more for our country. We are merely telling stories. They are protecting our nation without asking for too much in return," said Ashwiny.

Well, that's yet to materialise. What's confirmed right now is that she will next direct a film on a real-life couple, Infosys co-founder, NR Narayana Murthy and wife-author Sudha Murthy.

"It's not a movie. It's life. I always say that after making Mr and Mrs Murthy's life story, I may retire from films. I don't know what else could I make with so much substance. As we are writing, we are learning and growing as humans.

"My biggest achievement will be if I can imbibe even 10 percent of their life philosophy. I truly will be blessed to eventually follow Mrs Sudha Murthy's footsteps. Beyond fame, money, success and Instagram followers, there is humanity which exists," said the filmmaker.

Asked about the film's cast, she shared: "We are still writing. I am sure that talented actors will step into their shoes who truly believe in their life story. They will live their life on-screen. For that, they will feel their life off-screen. I also believe that actors get into characters they are made for. There is always a sign and it happens automatically."

