Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for new song (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 14:17:11 IST

"Bigg Boss 13" lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to come up with a love song, titled "Kalla Sohna Hai".

The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and its music is given by Rajat Nagpal.

On Thursday, Asim took to social media to drop the first official poster of the song. In the poster, Asim and Himanshi are looking madly in love with each other.

"Kalla Sohna Hai" will be out on March 19.

Asim recently featured opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of "Mere Angne Mein".

Apart from Asim and Himanshi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of "BB 13" fame too featured in a music video, titled "Baarish", which was sung by Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar.

