Asim, Rashami, Himanshi chilling post 'Bigg Boss' finale

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" is over and if you are missing the friendship of the contestants -- especially Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai, then don't worry. Their Instagram feed will surely give you a dose of nostalgia as the trio just had a reunion post the finale episode.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the Internet in which one can see the finalists Rashami and Asim performing along with the latter's brother Umar Riaz on the "Garmi" song from "Street Dancer 3D". Himanshi was seen laughing out loud while looking at Asim's dance.

They even posed for selfies.

Not only this, Rashami took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen eating pasta.

"Chori ka nahi hai...mehnat ka hai," she said in the video, referring to one of the incidents in the house when she was slammed by her co-contestants for stealing and eating pasta.

"Bigg Boss 13" concluded on February 15. Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. Asim was the first runner up.

