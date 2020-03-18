  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 18 Mar 2020 12:02:29 IST

Bigg Boss 13 candidates Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana made a considerable amount of features about their undertaking inside the present.

The couple who burnt the screen with their love story and sizzling chemistry and has always been so cute

Aslo Read: Original VS Remake 'Mere Angne Mein': Which one is your favorite?

Asim and Himanshi realised their love for each other during the show and they then confessed their feelings for each other on the national television.

It was Asim's heartwarming gestures of making a heart-shaped paratha and pudding for Himanshi on her birthday and taking care of her when she was unwell inside the house, that won Himanshi's heart. Asim even proposed to her on the Bigg Boss 13 show.

Here are some loved up pictures of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana below:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's lovely stare at each other

Kinna sona tainu Rab ne banaya....Asim and Himanshi are truly made for each other

Asim and Himanshi are too cute to handle.

OMG!!! lovely

Aise naa muje tum dekho...

