Asim Riaz bags a music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 13:40:51 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz is collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video. The two recently took to their Instagram Story and posted the boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.

Jacqueline is seen sporting sports athleisure. On the other hand, Asim donned a yellow T-shirt.

"Here we go," Asim captioned the video.

According to the reports, it is a folk song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, it has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Fans are going gaga after watching their videos.

A user commented: "You guys should do a movie together."

"So happy for Asim."

--IANS

sim/kr

