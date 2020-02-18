Bigg Boss 13 Runner up Asim Riaz's first runner-up seems intent on winning hearts outside the house as well. Asim celebrated his Bigg Boss 13 achievements with co-contestants Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, his brother Umar Riaz and close friends.

Also read: Is Colors' Bigg Boss genuine?

In pictures shared by Asim and his fan clubs on social media, the trio can be seen partying hard, dancing and having a gala time together.

While Rashami took to her social media account sharing that she started her day with pasta. She posted a video in which is see relishing pasta saying, "Pasta chori ka nahi hai, mehnat ka hai."

Posting the video on Instagram, Rashami wrote, "Helllloooooooooooooooo!!!! Started my day with a #Pasta #HaqHai .. #ImBack #Stronger #Wiser #ILoveYouAll"

In other photos shared by Himanshi, she can be seen partying with Rashami and Asim. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother Umar Riaz can be seen dancing together.

The 13th season of "Bigg Boss", which was finally wrapped up after 140 days on Saturday, turned out to be one of the most popular and entertaining seasons in the history of the show. Due to high TRPs and huge craze among people, the show was even extended by five weeks.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Asim celebrated his Bigg Boss 13 achievements

Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana post finale.

Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz dance on Garmi Song

Nice Jodi

Rashmi Desai shares a video eating pasta