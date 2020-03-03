Which song of Asim Riaz are you excited for?

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz is currently enjoying the attention he is getting. He has a huge fan following after his BB13 journey. Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandes are coming up together for a music video and we can't keep calm. There is one more surprise for Asim Fans.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandes shared some photos and videos on their respective social media handles.

The video revealed Asim and Jacqueline’s look for their upcoming music video. Asim also said the song would be a fun Holi number. The song titled is Mere Angne Mein and it will be out on 7th March. Asim Riaz looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants while Jacqueline Fernandes is seen wearing a pink saree and looking super cute.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Neha Kakkar’s next. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are currently dating and we are super excited to see their upcoming song together.