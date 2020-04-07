  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Asim to Himanshi: I am with you no matter what they say or do

Asim to Himanshi: I am with you no matter what they say or do

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 19:36:31 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz put an end to all speculations about his alleged break-up with housemate and singer Himanshi Khurana.

The buzz started after Himanshi's cryptic tweet.

On Monday, Himanshi tweeted: "Nobody wana see us together." She posted a heartbroken emoji with it.

Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple.

A user commented: "Have you guys broken up ?"

Another one commented: "We all want you to see living happily together. "

Reacting to Himanshi's post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: "Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do."

Himanshi and Asim's love story started in "Bigg Boss" house. The two even recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalle Sohna Nai".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

NewsCovid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

Covid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

NewsUrvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

NewsLady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

FeatureGet ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

Get ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!