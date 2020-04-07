  1. Home
  Aspiring talent can now give auditions online

Aspiring talent can now give auditions online

Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production house Yoodlee Films has decided to go online for its auditions.

"As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, we planned how we could function around the existing lockdown. We felt that this was really the best time to talk to a whole lot of talent through online auditions for our upcoming films," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Television and Films, Saregama.

He added that where internet connections are sporadic, self-audition videos could work.

"Otherwise all our auditions are conducted live, and we have found it to be a complete game-changer. We also realise that this allows us to reach out to a larger corpus of potential actors across the country, due to the lack of geographical boundaries," he said.

The production house, which has backed films including the National award-winning movie "Hamid", has a Tamil film in the post-production stage, along with two other films - "Axone" and "Bahut Hua Sammaan" - ready for release.

--IANS

nn/vnc

