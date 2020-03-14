Voot Select ASUR review is here. Streaming from March 02,2020, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Arshad Warsi and directional debut of adman Oni Sen. The series also stars Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. Here is the review of ASUR.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

After a long time a psychological thriller this summer that is worth talking about after the credits roll.

The Story of ASUR

A strange serial killer is on the prowl. The brutal masked killer is throwing challenge to top investigating officer Dhananjay Rajpoot aka DJ (Arshad Warsi). On the other hand an ex forensic expert Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) who is now having a peaceful life as a teacher at the FBI HQ with his wife Naina (Anupriya Goenka) gets signals from the serial killer on his phone.

The above development brings Nikhil back to his ex boss DJ who he admires and in a shocking chain of events, Nikhil arrests DJ on suspicion, but thinks are much deeper and bigger then what is meeting the eyes of DJ and Nikhil?.

The serial killer is at least four steps ahead and has an agenda that questions the common understanding between the good and the evil.

ASUR review

Mythology, psychology, spirituality, birth, death, boon, faith, sin, redemption, demon, angel ASUR is everything - it’s mysterious, its mythical, its violently brutal and soul stirringly calm, it’s probing and convincing both at the same time.

Director Oni Sen in his debut remarkably structures the war between morality and impiety with human ethos and pathos. The writers Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawal and Niren Bhatt nicely blend the elements of spirituality, practicality and science with dark psychological crime thrillers making the audience hooked right from frame one.

ASUR is a testimony on the intense acting quality of Arshad Warsi who unfortunately is reduced to a fun loving character by Bollywood. Arshad Warsi as DJ is spot on and on a different song all together. Outstanding.

Barun Sobti is a refined talent and here the actor proves his mettle with sheer conviction. Amazing,

Child actor Vishesh Bansal as the 16 year old Shubh is mesmerizing. His silence speaks a lot. Incredible.

Anupriya Goenka as Barun’s wife gets good scope and the actress excels.

Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat has her moments. Gaurav Arora as Kesar leaves an impression. Amey wagh as Rasool is fantastic.

Special mention of Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey is a must.

Dharam Bhatt’s background is just perfect for the atmosphere. Sayak Bhattacharya’s camera is the hidden star of this web series.

Flaws

After making its point, the series is obsessed with its believe and falls prey to indulgence and over dose. The ‘realistic’ spiritual awakening is depended on a good level of fiction and suspension of disbelieve.

Final words

ASUR is certainly not the run of the mill cat and mouse saga. ASUR introduces Oni Sen as an helmer to lookout for in future. ASUR is an intriguing debate on the good and evil that is thoroughly engaging, probing and enthralling with terrific performances by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

Rating 3.5/5