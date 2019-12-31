  1. Home
  2. News
  3. At 61, Madonna getting serious with 25-year-old dancer

At 61, Madonna getting serious with 25-year-old dancer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 05:18:00 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Singer Madonna, 61, is getting serious with 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

According to his father Drue, Madonna has already said she loves Williams, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ahlamik's dad told TMZ that he has met the pop diva after she started dating the dancer. He also revealed that their relationship is already getting serious.

Drue, 59, added that Madonna welcomed him and his wife Laurie, 55, for dinner after one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Williams senior has no issues with his son's girlfriend is actually older than him, and has a 36-year age gap with his son. He had previously hinted that they have been secretly dating for a year.

Asserting that it doesn't bother him that Madonna is older than him, he said: "Love has no age. My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

Drue Williams said that Madonna has invited him and his wife to watch her shows in London and France in 2020.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Somvaar ka Vaar to unleash contestant's real selves

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Somvaar ka Vaar to unleash contestant's real selves

NewsSaba Saudagar roped in for Gandii Baat Season 4

Saba Saudagar roped in for Gandii Baat Season 4

NewsDirector Kabir Khan shot 'The forgotten Army' like a film

Director Kabir Khan shot 'The forgotten Army' like a film

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society

NewsHuma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

Huma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

NewsVirat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay

Virat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Somvaar ka Vaar to unleash contestant's real selves

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Somvaar ka Vaar to unleash contestant's real selves

Movie ReviewIndia 2050 Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

India 2050 Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsSaba Saudagar roped in for Gandii Baat Season 4

Saba Saudagar roped in for Gandii Baat Season 4