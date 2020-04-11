Atul Kulkarni: Indian original content dynamics are changing

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Atul Kulkarni feels Indian original content dynamics are changing, and says that the audiences are more interested in consuming true-to-life content right now.

"The Indian original content dynamics are changing , and we can clearly see that the audiences are more interested in consuming factual, real and true-to-life content," Atul said.

That's what his web show "The Raikar Case" will offer.

"'The Raikar Case' will offer the viewers with a kind of such a real experience as it truly delivers more than what meets the eye. I am really looking forward to seeing the first reactions," he added.

"The Raikar Case", which streams on Voot Select, is about family, love, deceit, and the secrets that can wrench them apart. The thriller grapples with the dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?', and if trust can ever really be absolute. Secret and lies are exposed when the youngest member of the family commits suicide -- leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and suspects.

It also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Ashvini Bhave, Parul Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Reena Wadhwa and Lalit Prabhakar.

Talking about the show, Ashvini said: "Being part of 'The Raikar Case' is special for me. I have come back to the mainstream entertainment space after a very long time and I couldn't be happier. My role is extremely challenging, but I have enjoyed myself thoroughly."

Neil, who is portraying the role of a police officer in the show, said: "The script of the show is unbelievable. It is challenging and fun at the same time. Working with an ensemble cast of this stature was a fantastic experience for me and just being able to share screen space with artists like Atul and Ashvini is an honour for me."

