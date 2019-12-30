Aushim Khetarpal's TV series highlights 'oneness'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor-producer Aushim Khetarpal has come up with a series, "World Of Oneness", inspired by the true incidents experienced by him. It focuses on the oneness of man, oneness of humanity and oneness of the world.

According to Aushim, "there are believers and non-believers and in the end, all become believers".

This series has been started with the concept of clearing the doubts of a person and make him understand the real meaning and motive of oneness in this world which has become the real need of this time.

Aushim has interacted with millions of people across the globe. He realised the importance of "oneness" which is lacking nowadays in every person, every community and entire world. That's why with all his experience and analysis of various situations and circumstances, he has tried to make everyone understand the concept and importance of oneness.

The series of approximately 170 episodes is aired on Zee Business on Monday, Thursday and Friday between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. It is the initiative of Aum Sportainment Pvt Ltd and Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation and is being presented by Orient Tradelink Ltd.

--IANS

nn/vnc