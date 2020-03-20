Author Amish Tripathi's 'personal announcement' on divorce

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 05:24:05 IST

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Author Amish Tripathi took to social media to make an announcement about his divorce. While the divorce decree was passed by the court in February, Tripathi has now made an official statement on Twitter. He also requested that his announcement be treated his "only and final public comment on this matter".

Titled "Personal Announcement", Tripathi's tweet reads: "With sadness and humility I am making a personal announcement. My wife of over 20 years, Preeti Vyas and I, had filed for divorce in 2019, and the court has passed the divorce decree in February 2020. The divorce was by mutual consent.

"The primary concern for both Preeti and me will remain our young son, Neel, We have kept him out of the media spotlight till now, and I request that you respect the privacy of both our families, as we navigate this new phase in our lives."

"I continue to respect Preeti as a wonderful mother to our son and a good friend to me. The nature of our relationship may have changed, but the regard and dignity at the foundation of it has not."

"Normally, in public, I largely speak of my work, and rarely about my private life. This statement has been issued since many were asking me questions on this subject. I would be grateful for your indulgence in respecting my request that this be treated as my only and final public comment on this matter. -Amish Tripathi."

