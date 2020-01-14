Avinash Tiwary: Working with Karan Johar adds to status of actors

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 16:56:30 IST

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary recently paired opposite Mrunal Thakur in Karan Johar's segment of the anthology horror flick, "Ghost Stories". He says working with a powerful filmmaker as Johar adds mileage to an actors career in Bollywood.

"I think the moment the news goes out that an actor is working with a powerful filmmaker as Karan Johar, people take a notice. Curiosity is generated about the actor. It is almost like it adds up to your status as an actor when you work in (Johar's banner) Dharma Productions. So, every new actor of the new generation has a Dharma film on his or her bucket list," Avinash told IANS.

Johar's segment also features Heeba N Shah, Kusha Kapila and Kitu Gidwani among others. "Ghost Stories" released on Netflix on January 1. The anthology consists of four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

Avinash continued: "I have worked with different directors, in a short film and a feature, and shooting is always a chaotic affair. But when it comes to Karan, everything is hassle-free, well planned and well organised. The film set is so conducive for creativity that as a performer you are bound to deliver your best! He is a master to extract my best performance. Karan Johar is special."

The actor made his debut as a Bollywood lead actor in the 2017 film "Laila Majnu". The film was a dud, but he has a couple of interesting projects lined up now -– the Netflix original film "Bulbul" and the feature film "The Girl On The Train", which stars Parineeti Chopra.

