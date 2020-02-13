  1. Home
Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 15:39:50 IST

Actress Awkwafina is set to star in a gambling drama "The Baccarat Machine".

The drama is inspired by a Cigar Aficionado article by Michael Kaplan, reports variety.com.

Also Read: Awkwafina becomes first Asian woman to win Golden Globe Award

The film, set up at SK Global, is about Cheung Yin "Kelly" Sun and her unlikely partnership with poker player Phil Ivey. The story is about Sun amassing millions of dollars of winnings by teaming with Ivey and using a technique known as edge sorting, recognising the use of playing cards in which the edges on either side are unevenly cut by fractions of an inch.

"We can't think of a better way to start this project than by announcing that our friend Awkwafina has come on board," said SK Global co-CEO John Penotti, adding: "She is uniquely equipped to bring Kelly to life onscreen and will infuse the role with genuine humor and humanity. Along with our partners at Sharp, we're thrilled to bring this unbelievable story to the screen."

SK Global will finance and produce "The Baccarat Machine", along with Jeffrey Sharp of Sharp Independent Pictures. Andy Bellin is currently writing the script. Producers are in talks with potential directors and additional casting will be announced soon.

Awkwafina recently won the Golden Globe for her lead performance in "The Farewell". She currently stars in Comedy Central's comedy series "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens", which has been renewed for a second season, and just appeared with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in "Jumanji: The Next Level".

