  3. Ayushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

S Abid | 22 Feb 2020

This Friday witnessed an interesting clash between T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN and Dharma Productions’ BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP.

As expected the Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer turned out be the front runner with a 25 percent occupancy, as opposed to the Vicky Kaushal venture which managed a 15 percent start. The first day appears to be around 10 crore for SMZS and 5.50 crore for BHOOT. 

As things stand, with better reviews and feedback SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN is likely to establish a substantial lead over BHOOT: PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP, by the end of the opening weekend. Having said that, the final fate of both the films will depend on the weekdays run. 

Meanwhile, after a 25 crore opening weekend Imtiaz Ali’s Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL, crashed uncontrollably ending the first week netting 33 crore (to be validated) and is the first failure of Kartik’s career.

