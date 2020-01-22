Ayushmann, co-actors at trailer success bash of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 16:39:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" hosted a bash for the film's cast and crew, to celebrate the tremendous response from the audience as well as critics that the film's trailer has garnered.

Ayushmann arrived with wife Tahira Kashyap while his co-star Jitendra Kumar, a well-known name in digital shows who makes his Bollywood debut with this film, also showed up at the party.

The "Badhai Ho" pair of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who return as a couple in this film, also attended the party.

The trailer of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" has got more than 27 million views on YouTube since its release. It has been trending on YouTube, and is at number 4 at the time of publishing.

Cast members Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Sunita Rajwar were also spotted at the do, as were producer Anand L. Rai, writer-driector Hitesh Kewayla and the film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a follow-up of AYushmann's 2017 hit "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan". The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers.

It is scheduled to release on February 21.

