Ayushmann: Grateful to industry for welcoming an outsider like me

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film "Vicky Donor" released eight years ago on this day. Looking back at eight eventful years, the actor says he is grateful to Bollywood for welcoming an outsider like him with open arms.

"It has been a gratifying, humbling and thrilling eight years and I would not want to change anything about it. I only have gratitude to the universe for enabling me to chase my dreams. It wasn't easy, it had its share of tears and lack of self-confidence but it sure has been super exciting," Ayushmann said.

Ever since his debut, Ayushmann has always picked unconventional themes that often bank on taboo topics, like the sperm donor in "Vicky Donor", or the man with erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan", the prematurely balding youth of "Bala" or and the gay man in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan".

He has even had his share of misses, of course, by way of "Nautanki Saala!", "Bewakoofiyaan" and "Hawaizaada".

The National Award-winning actor says he has several things to be grateful for in his journey to stardom.

"I'm grateful to the industry for welcoming an outsider like me with open arms, I'm thankful to all the visionary film-makers who made me a part of their stories because whatever I'm today is because of them. I'm also supremely thankful to the audiences for loving my work and constantly validating my film choices with so much affection."

"They have told me when I have been correct in choosing the best content films and I have learnt from them when I have faltered," he says.

Ayushmann is clear that he wants to back the best cinema that is being made by the industry.

"For me, the past eight years has only been about growth and my journey in cinema has just started. I wish to back the best films that will be made in the Hindi film industry and be a part of the phenomenal visions of the leading story-tellers of my generation. I can't wait to know what my future holds for me," he said.

For Ayushmann, the responsibility to deliver great cinema to audiences drives him tremendously.

The actor said: "I realise the responsibility I have today to deliver good cinema because audiences expect my films to be differential and clutter-breaking but I'm relishing this expectation. This only shows that people want to see my films in theatres and in today's day and age that's the best compliment for any actor to get."

