Ayushmann hopes 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' continues entertaining

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Feb 2020 17:37:47 IST

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the box-office response to his latest release "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The gay rom-com starring AYushmann with newcomer Jitendra Kumar saw a three-day opening weekend haul of Rs 32.66 crore in the domestic market.

"When I decided to back 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', my intention was clear that I wanted this film and it's message to reach as many families and homes as possible," he said.

"The box office result over the weekend only goes to show that we have been able to do our bit in spreading the message of gender inclusivity in India. It goes on to show that we have done our bit to make the people of our country conscious about the discrimination that exists basis gender and why this needs to be corrected," he added.

The actor wishes that the film's positive message reaches the entire nation in the days to come.

"It feels great and I wish the film continues to entertain more and more people over the coming days. I thank the audiences and critics for the love and appreciation that they have showered on our film that celebrates the universal message of love and togetherness," he said.

