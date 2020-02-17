Ayushmann: I stand for cinema that's different

  1. Home
17 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) From playing a sperm donor to a man facing erectile dysfunction and a gay person on screen, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has redefined cinematic experience, says he stands up for films that are different.

"For me, the yardstick of success has never just been about how much money a project makes. I would love to leave a body of work that I'm proud of because I stand for cinema that's different, that tries to makes you think. I want audiences to always think that I took the risk while trying to give them different cinema," Ayushmann said.

The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", feels that the audiences are tired of the routine and as an entertainer, he is only trying his best to give them films that they have not seen before.

"For me too, it's a learning process and I'm constantly evolving as an actor with every film," he said.

Ayushmann feels happy that he is an actor in today's progressive day and age.

"As an artist, I'm fortunate and privileged to be living and working in such times. I'm proud of my country and industry for the progressiveness that it has shown in the recent past and I'm grateful that I'm part of such a vision like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' that tells us about important life and societal lessons," he said.

