Ayushmann: Incorrect to call 'Shubh Mangal Zyada..' serious film

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he was sold to filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and director Hitesh Kewalya's vision for "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach it as a cause film.

Ayushmann clears the air saying that it will be incorrect to call the film a "serious", "message film" because it is not.

"'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that's also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann says he was instantly sold on Rai's vision of making the film's appeal wider by making it a funny movie.

"For me, I was sold with Aanand L. Rai sir and Hitesh's (Kewalya) vision for this film because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach this as a cause film.

"They were clear that they want to entertain the whole of India so you should expect that the film will have all the commercial elements and it's not an in depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country from a social and cultural point of view," he added.

Ayushmann says the film, through the story of one family, describes the taboos associated with the issue.

"It should be viewed as a film that deals with the issues of one family and how they come to terms with their son being gay in the most hilarious situational circumstances," he said.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", a gay rom-com, is scheduled to release on February 21.

