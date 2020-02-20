  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana catches up with LGBTQI+ fans in Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana catches up with LGBTQI+ fans in Delhi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 15:45:36 IST

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in the gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", interacted with LGBTQI+ fans during his visit to the Capital.

To spend some time with the star, the fans needed to participate in a contest, wherein they had to complete the catchy phrase: "I want to meet Ayushmann because..."

The meet-and-greet session was organised by Blued, a gay social app.

Speaking of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the film launches digital sensation Jitender Kumar as Ayushmann's on-screen love interest. The film also reunites the "Badhai Ho" couple Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, and features Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo in important roles. Bhumi Pednekar plays a cameo in the film, written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film is scheduled to release on Fenruary 21.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsRaveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

Raveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

NewsTaylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

Taylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

NewsHrithik Roshan inspires his fan with a broken back to start his dance academy

Hrithik Roshan inspires his fan with a broken back to start his dance academy

NewsAnubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

NewsSanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

Sanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

NewsAyushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals