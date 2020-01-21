Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his pretty wife Tahira Kashyap birthday. Tahira Kashyap is a well known public figure in India. She is an Indian author, writer, filmmaker, theater director, a former professor from Chandigarh, India.

Tahira Kashyap along with hubby Ayushmann Khurrana, brother in law Aparshakti Khurana and other friends from the industry. Twinkle Khanna, Nurshrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Shakti Mohan, Sanya Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani were a few who attend Tahira Kashyap birthday. Pictures and videos from the family celebrations were shared online.

Tahira took to Instagram to share posts from the party. The videos showed her cutting a birthday cake with Ayushmann Khurrana. “Happy birthday bhabhi,” wrote Aparshakti in his post. Yami Gautam and Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures with the birthday girl, which Tahira later re-posted on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful Tahira. Continue inspiring everyone and keep radiating the way you do. You deserve all the happiness. Have a good one,” wrote Yami.

Check out the photos below:

Mukesh Chhabra and Tahira Kashyap

Jackky Bhagnani and Nushrat Bharucha

Twinkle Khanna attend Tahira Kashyap birthday party

Sanya Malhotra spotted at Tahira Kashyap birthday party

Yami Gautam attend Tahira Kashyap birthday party

Tahira Kashyap Celebrates birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana

Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It’s my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!!