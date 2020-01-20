  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to reach out and entertain more people

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to reach out and entertain more people

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to reach out and entertain more people (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 10:18:25 IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", say he always chooses films which the entire family can watch together in a theatre.

"As an entertainer, I would love to reach out and entertain as many people as possible. I choose films where the entire family can go and watch them together in a theatre. There is no greater joy as an artist than seeing them enjoying your cinema and also coming out with a message to take home, to discuss and ponder," Ayushmann said.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film

In "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gay man and he says the film will entertain audiences.

"'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer," he added.

Ayushmann said that the people will instantly connect to the film.

"It's a film that will touch the hearts of audiences and also entertain them to the fullest. I can't wait for people to watch 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' because it is a story that everyone will connect to," he added.

He says "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a film that had to be made because of the impact that it can have on society.

"It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It's funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It's not everyday that you find a film like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and I'm proud to be a part of this project," he said.

Related Topics

NewsWhen Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym?

When Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym?

NewsHere's why Zoe Kravitz agreed to play 'Catwoman'?

Here's why Zoe Kravitz agreed to play 'Catwoman'?

NewsTANHAJI Ajay approaches super hit, Deepika's CHHAPAAK is average!

TANHAJI Ajay approaches super hit, Deepika's CHHAPAAK is average!

NewsDeepika Padukone's reaction after watching Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal trailer

Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal trailer

NewsBhumi Pednekar's upcoming series to focus on health-related issues

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming series to focus on health-related issues

NewsFans go crazy for Sara Ali Khan

Fans go crazy for Sara Ali Khan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film