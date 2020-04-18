Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can change mindsets

  1. Home
18 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says art and cinema can do a lot to change mindsets.

He opened up on the subject in the context of his last-released film, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"This movie ('Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan') is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalised. However, I believe we have a long way to go before society accepts it," Ayushmann said.

" 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a lighter take on the reality of homophobia that exists in India and also an attempt to bring such unconventional stories to the fore. Art and cinema, in my opinion, can do a lot to change mindsets. With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' that was our intent -- to bring the conversation on same-sex love to all of India," he added.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a love story between two young men in smalltown India, played by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. The film also features Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta among many others. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 18.

"I am happy to have been a part of it and excited for the film to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video where it will reach a global audience," Ayushmann added.

