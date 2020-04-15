Ayushmann Khurrana plays 'Bella Ciao' of 'Money Heist' on piano

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) It seems actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a big fan of the hit Spanish show "Money Heist", originally titled "La Casa de Papel".

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann posted a video that shows him playing "Bella Ciao", the title track of the show, on his piano. Not only this, he also shared that he wants to essay the role of the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) in the series .

""I want to be the Professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist," he captioned the video.

Reacting to Ayushmann's version of "Bella Ciao", actress Shilpa Shetty commented: "Binged on 'Money Heist' and now bingeing on this... beautiful."

Rapper Badshah wrote: "Someone needs to do it and make me a part of it too."

"Money Heist" is back on Netflix for part 4. While part three was about the surviving members of a misfit band of bank robbers getting the band back together, the fourth part showcases Tokyo, the Professor and the whole gang, back to clean out the Bank of Spain.

--IANS

sim/vnc