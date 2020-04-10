Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors with special poem

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 18:57:04 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the COVID frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them.

"This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus," he tweeted along with the video.

"Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind," he added.

He starts the poem by highlighting the plight of a shop owner, and people residing in the buildings which have been sealed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Through the poem, he stressed that the situation is a "collective karma of humankind".

The actor saluted the spirit of people working hard to ensure essential services reach people, healthcare officials, police and people working hard towards making it a clean and sanitized environment.

He urged people to give respect to the frontline warriors, once this is over, saying "koi kaam chotha nahi hota yeh baat apne paale bandh lena".

Ayushmann also said that they are the true stars as he mentioned: "Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke". The actor said that they can give money, and help them in the fight, but they are the true fighters.

He ended the video saying that while frontline warriors have to face and fight the battle against this deadly virus and all we have to do is stay at home.

--IANS

sug/vnc

