Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 19:57:30 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video, where he wishes Mona Shah on her 49th birthday and also plays the guitar while singing "Happy Birthday" for her.

"Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma'am this one's for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now," he captioned the video.

Ayushmann also shared a message for the lady whose birthday falls at a time when we all at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He said: "Of course this is your first and last quarantine birthday. After that every birthday will be not just with family but also with friends! So, happy birthday!"

Earlier, Mona Shah's daughters Janvi and Kavya took to social media to request the actor to wish their mother, who is a fan of his films.

