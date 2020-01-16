  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ayushmann: Striking down Article 377 is about inclusivity (Lead, changing headline)

Ayushmann: Striking down Article 377 is about inclusivity (Lead, changing headline)

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 13:44:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" focussing on same-sex relationships, says the upcoming film is his attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines all as human beings.

Ayushmann says he felt like a proud Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court of India.

"Human beings are born equals and should be treated as equals. Who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country. But, sadly, that doesn't really happen anywhere and evolving to become a better society is always a process, always a work in progress.

"I'm grateful that our nation has also evolved with time and striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity. I was proud of my country when the judgement was passed."

The "Bala" star feels he just had to do the film "..Zyada Saavdhan" and do his bit for the cause of LGBTQ community in India.

"I was born and brought up in a small city and growing up I did not have adequate knowledge, understanding on this. I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained me," said Ayushmann, who will be seen playing a gay man in the film.

Ayushmann says he decided to back "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" because such films foster the spirit of inclusivity and individuality in society at large.

"I had to back this important project and do my bit to raise more awareness around this sensitive issue. It is an honour that Anand L. Rai sir felt that through Hitesh Kewalya's vision, I could be entrusted to play this important role on screen and take a very important message to as many families and parents in India."

He added: "This is my attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines us all as human beings".

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Production.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release on February 21.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsMargot Robbie talks about her struggle in Hollywood

Margot Robbie talks about her struggle in Hollywood

NewsKartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

Kartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

NewsMark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

Mark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

NewsDwayne Johnson's father passes away

Dwayne Johnson's father passes away

NewsSenator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics

Senator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics

NewsSonam Kapoor opens up on the 'scariest experience' she faced

Sonam Kapoor opens up on the 'scariest experience' she faced

Movie Review1917 movie review : A cinematic triumph par excellence

1917 movie review : A cinematic triumph par excellence

Fashion & LifestyleVarun Dhawan nailing the backflip

Varun Dhawan nailing the backflip

NewsMargot Robbie talks about her struggle in Hollywood

Margot Robbie talks about her struggle in Hollywood