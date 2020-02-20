  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 14:18:17 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has described his wife-director Tahira Kashyap's style of filmmaking as "intimate, endearing and extremely engaging".

Tahira's short movie "Pinni" will be releasing along with Ayushmann's film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. The "Bala" actor called it a "double delight for the Khurranas".

"It is a double delight for the Khurranas' this Friday as both Tahira's short film 'Pinni' and my 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing. I've watched 'Pinni', it is based on two of the most important women in my life - my mother and my wife," Ayushmann said.

He added: "Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana's are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also features Jitendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a gay rom-com.

