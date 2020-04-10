  1. Home
  Azhar Khan: 'Season's Greetings' is about hope and happiness

Azhar Khan: 'Season's Greetings' is about hope and happiness

10 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Budding actor Azhar Khan, who plays Celina Jaitley's boyfriend in the upcoming film "Seasons Greetings", informs that the film deals with a mother-daughter relationship and a transgender character in a sensitive way.

Shree Ghatak plays the transgender in the film. Asked if he has ever closely interacted with people from the LGBTQ+ community, Azhar said: "I had gay friends in school and college but I never had an opportunity to interact with transgenders in my life."

"This film is all about hope and happiness. When you see the film, you will realise that every character, in its own way, is trying to bring in certain changes in society. Maybe it's not underlined like a regular commercial film, but the nuances are there. I am sure people like Usmaan and Romita (characters in the film) exists in our society. It's so relatable that you will feel emotionally connected with all of them," he said.

The film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and it has travelled to several films festival including Cardiff International Film Festival and Rajasthan International Film Festival..

The film is a tribute to the late filmmaker Rituporno Ghosh.

"Season's Greetings" releases on April 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

--IANS

aru/vnc

