B'day girl Kangana recites Kaifi Azmi composition as tribute to martyrs

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to Indian freedom fighters by singing a song written by Kaifi Azmi on the her birthday, that coincides with Shaheed Diwas on Monday.

Thanking all her friends and fans who are constantly sending her birthday wishes, the actress said: "I am taking a moment to thank everyone for sending so much love on my birthday. But it is an important day in our history, as we know that three freedom fighters –- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were Martyr today; I would like to sing a song written by veteran poet Kaifi Azmi."

And then she sang the song "Saans thamti gayi… ab tumhare hawale wataan sathio".

She added: "How it must have been when our freedom fighters gave their lives in the name of the nation."

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, by the British Government for the assassination of John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928 in Lahore jail.

Kangana's sister Rangoli shared pictures that show the actress celebrating her birthday with her parents and family by performing puja.

She wrote: "Kangana performing janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organised, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshipping Maa Durga in the form of little girls."

Kangana's upcoming films include the J. Jayalalithaa biopic "Thalaivi", the action drama "Dhaakad", and "Tejas" where she plays an Air Force pilot.

