B Praak drops his new song, 'Kuch bhi ho jaye'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 19:27:03 IST

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) Singer B Praak has come up with his new Punjabi track, "Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye".

Penned by Jaani , the melodious song is an ode to all those who love fiercely but are destined for heartbreak.

"This is an extremely intense song. I have put all my emotions and efforts into making this one. We have only released the audio...If audience like it and make it a hit, we would definitely make its video too," B Praak told IANS.

Sharing the song's link on Instagram, B Praak wrote: "Haanji guys finally #KuchBhiHojaye is out now... It's your song... make it big guys."

The sniger is also set to come up with the sequel of his hit song "Filhall", which features Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.

