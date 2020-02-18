B Praak to present fusion of Punjabi, Maharashtrian music

Pune, Feb 18 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is all set to perform in Pune where he will be seen creating a new act consisting of Punjabi music with Maharasthrian Nashik Dhol.

"I have got a mix of Nashik Dhol and Punjabi Music creating an all new track to give it an unusual and quirky touch," B Praak said.

B Praak will perform at a live concert named "Crossblade" in the city. Jassie Gill, Jazzy B, Parmish Varma, Babbal Rai, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba and Akhil sachdeva will also perform at the music gala, which will be held from February 29 to March 1.

The festival is presented by Gaana.

