  1. Home
  2. News
  3. B-Town gossip: When Katrina didn't get along with Malaika

B-Town gossip: When Katrina didn't get along with Malaika

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 19:11:33 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The rumour that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif does not really share the best of vibes with Malaika Arora has been doing the rounds of the B-Town gossipvine for a long time, though both ladies have always maintained dignified silence over the matter.

According to a report on ibtimes.co.in, things between the two soured when Katrina made light of Malaika's fashion label by calling it "copied", at a party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Alvira.

Apparently, Malaika did not find it funny.

It seems like Malaika, who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz back then, eventually got into an argument with Alvira over why the latter had invited Katrina to the party!

Katrina and Salman are known to be close friends, and they have starred in a string of big-ticket films including "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya" and "Yuvvraaj".

Arbaaz separated from Malaika in 2016 after about 18 years of marriage. The divorce officially came through a year later.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli