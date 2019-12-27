B-Town mourns Kushal Punjabi's untimely demise

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The Bollywood fraternity on Friday expressed pain and shock on the news of TV actor Kushal Punjabi's untimely death.

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

Ranvir Shorey, who knew Kushal since the latter's childhood, is extremely upset. "I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all-rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I'm very sad that he's gone. I'm even sadder that he gave up. RIP," Ranveer tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the actor expressed: "I've had two friends pass away in almost as many days. I'm done with this year. And I hope it's done with me too."

Reacting to the news of Kushal Punjabi's death, Farhan Akhtar, who directed him in "Lakshya", tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone's behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family."

Kushal's was last seen on the Bollywood screen in Raj and DK's 2017 film, "A Gentleman". The director duo took to Twitter to express pain.

Sharing a picture of the actor, they tweeted: "The interaction we had with Kushal Punjabi during our shoot showed a guy who was smart, funny, very talented... an all-rounder who was full of life! Terrible news! Rest in peace, Kushal! #RIPKushalPunjabi".

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who was introduced to the actor only recently, expressed shock on hearing the news. "Absolutely shocked to hear about #KushalPunjabi met him a few days ago at a play I'd gone to watch. What goes on inside someone's mind, the pressures we deal with, no one else can know. Prayers & Strength to the family in these hard times," he tweeted.

Kushal Punjabi was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as "Dekho Magar Pyaar Se", "Hum Tum", "Aasman Se Aage" and his last, "Ishq Mein Marjawan". He was also seen in films such as "Lakshya", "Kaal", "Salaam-e-ishq" and "A Gentleman" among others.

The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

